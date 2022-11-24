Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Raymond James worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Raymond James by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $120.37 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

