Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $365.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average is $333.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

