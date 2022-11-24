Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Fair Isaac worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:FICO opened at $579.29 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $623.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.68 and its 200 day moving average is $441.57.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.