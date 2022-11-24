Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,991 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $33,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DAL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

