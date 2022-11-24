Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $32,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 169.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $847.79 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $845.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.18.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

