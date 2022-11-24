Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $42.06 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

