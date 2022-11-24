King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $268,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.39 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

