Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

