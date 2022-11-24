Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 329,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $130.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.