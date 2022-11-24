iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $382.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.29. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

