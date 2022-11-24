Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $46,483,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

