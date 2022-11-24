Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

IEI opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

