AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,802 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 324.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

NYSE:FRT opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

