Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1,640.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

