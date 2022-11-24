VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

