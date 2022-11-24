Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,912 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Valero Energy
In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Valero Energy Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of VLO opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.
