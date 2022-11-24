Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,110 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

