AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.