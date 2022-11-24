Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 147.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

