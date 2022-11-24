Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 7,745 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

