W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $604.32 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.52 and its 200-day moving average is $518.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

