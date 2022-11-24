Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 22.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 40.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.