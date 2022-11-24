Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

