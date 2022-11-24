Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

