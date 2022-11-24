Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $240,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,714,000 after buying an additional 289,861 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

