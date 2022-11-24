Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $260,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.