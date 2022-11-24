Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

