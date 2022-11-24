The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,591 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

