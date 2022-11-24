FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

NYSE:FLT opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

