Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $433.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

