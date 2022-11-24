Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Position Lowered by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84,963 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,125,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 756,919 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 213,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

