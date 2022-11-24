Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.