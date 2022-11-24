Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of TT stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

