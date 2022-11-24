Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 10.9% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 37.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TM opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

