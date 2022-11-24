BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of BlackBerry worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $4.81 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

