EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at TheStreet

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ENS opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

