CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after buying an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $7,949,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 275,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.