CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $173.10 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -350.87, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

