92,387 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Targa Resources by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

