NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,500.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,219.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

