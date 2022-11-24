Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,090 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of Advance Auto Parts worth $38,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.