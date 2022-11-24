Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $313.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.53 and a 200-day moving average of $304.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

