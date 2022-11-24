Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,471 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $33,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %
HST stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.