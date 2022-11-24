Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,471 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $33,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

HST stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.