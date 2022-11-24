Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,350 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $36,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Celanese by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 221,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Celanese by 258.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $104.22 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

