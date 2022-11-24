United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Jack in the Box worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 642.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.0 %

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

