Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.94% of F5 worth $85,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 Price Performance

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.