Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

