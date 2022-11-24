Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

U opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

