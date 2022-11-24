Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,248 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,071.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,590,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429,980 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 834.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

