Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Stock Up 8.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

